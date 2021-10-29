Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Global Water Resources worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 433,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $33,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.52 million, a PE ratio of 157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.22%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

