Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,190 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NSSC opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.41 million, a P/E ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $47.63.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

