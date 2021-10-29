Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,104 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 92,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

MLN opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

