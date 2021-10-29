Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,109 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of International Seaways worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $491.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

