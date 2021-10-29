Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,581 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of IVERIC bio worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 258,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 138,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ISEE opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

