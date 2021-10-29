Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,921 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Victory Capital worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

