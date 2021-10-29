Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $1.81 Million Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $473,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

