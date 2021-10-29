Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 419,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Audacy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Audacy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.