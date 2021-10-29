Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

BHB stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $438.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.96. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

BHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

