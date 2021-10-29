Barclays Boosts CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $126.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.56.

Shares of COR stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Garrison Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 12,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

