Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at $32,470,000. FMR LLC grew its position in WPP by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after buying an additional 144,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WPP by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after buying an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the third quarter worth about $4,190,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WPP by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

