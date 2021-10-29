Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $$9.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

