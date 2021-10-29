Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Shares of Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $$9.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.