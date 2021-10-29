Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Up 110.2% in October

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the September 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BASFY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,286. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank raised Basf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) target price (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

