Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading Up 0.9%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) shares were up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 49,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 22,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $156.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.37 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.

In related news, COO Daniel P. Rohling purchased 4,000 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Grant R. Evans purchased 6,201 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $49,545.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,312.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $143,072. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Battalion Oil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Battalion Oil by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.