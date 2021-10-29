BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS BDOUY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $27.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.2459 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

