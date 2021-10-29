Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $290,398,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,810,000 after buying an additional 429,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,945,000 after buying an additional 388,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $238.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

