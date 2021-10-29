Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches Market Cap of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00103143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.80 or 0.00429174 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00046116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

