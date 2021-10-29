Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of LON BEG opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.53. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80.20 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £217.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1,434.14.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

