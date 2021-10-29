Berenberg Bank Trims Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Target Price to GBX 70

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GEMD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 56.20 ($0.73) on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of £78.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

