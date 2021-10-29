Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $12.97 EPS

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BWMX traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. Betterware de Mexico has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $971.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

