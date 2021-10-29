BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after acquiring an additional 442,631 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 302,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 470,991 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

BBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

