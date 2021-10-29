BidiPass (BDP) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $142,464.39 and approximately $80.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00234355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

