Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Holdings Boosted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bilibili by 60.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after purchasing an additional 201,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bilibili by 93.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 134.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.