BinaryX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.63 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $212.11 million and $22.63 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $104.85 or 0.00166900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001707 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006280 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.57 or 0.00610547 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

