Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $98,730.49 and $6,055.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00069959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00095340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.15 or 1.00413253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.88 or 0.06992821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021437 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.