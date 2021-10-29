Bintex Futures Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $100,520.80 and $12,530.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00070324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.88 or 1.00157080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.00 or 0.07047058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

