Biotron (BTRN) Price Up 1% This Week

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Biotron has a total market cap of $81,510.78 and approximately $135.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Biotron has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Biotron coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00229960 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Biotron Profile

BTRN is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

