BitBall (BTB) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $741,304.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,755.33 or 1.00117459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00615940 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

