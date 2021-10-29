bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.50 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1.04 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00070935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00095846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,410.69 or 1.00237085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.44 or 0.07016104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00021866 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

