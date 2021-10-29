BitCoal Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $19,242.69 and approximately $8.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.17 or 0.00435884 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

