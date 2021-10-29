Bitcoin Gold Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.75 or 0.00104978 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $23.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.21 or 0.00261358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00125116 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

