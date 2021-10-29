BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Up 32.4% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $8,281.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00259608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00104986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00126027 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

