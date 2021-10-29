Bitradio Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $98,011.40 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,536,068 coins and its circulating supply is 10,536,064 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

