BitSend Achieves Market Cap of $93,369.62 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $93,369.62 and $35.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSend has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.86 or 0.00302744 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00015903 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003766 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,870,000 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

