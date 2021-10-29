BitSend (BSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $92,724.69 and $46.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.61 or 0.00302082 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014580 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004476 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,872,431 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

