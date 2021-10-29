BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.38 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $1.08 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00070437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010114 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005645 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002965 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.