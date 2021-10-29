BitWhite (BTW) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $127,555.01 and $176,032.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.