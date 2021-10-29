Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Up 5.4%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.85. 97,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 117,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.