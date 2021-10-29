BlackRock Inc. Acquires 365,699 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Nano-X Imaging worth $18,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1,494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.51.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

