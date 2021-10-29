BlackRock Inc. Acquires 89,981 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 254,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,931,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 386,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 61.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 378,557 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCS. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

