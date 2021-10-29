BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,747 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.34% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $378.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. On average, analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

