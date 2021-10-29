BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,190,970 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 1,516.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.90% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.75 million, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.95. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

