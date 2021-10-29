BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,322,168 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 406.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.20% of Aemetis worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $5,639,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $3,540,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $2,258,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

AMTX opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,132.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,861 over the last ninety days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

