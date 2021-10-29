BlackRock Inc. Buys 859,553 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,294,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Nokia worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

