BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nomura worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 19.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nomura by 77.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

