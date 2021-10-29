BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.93% of Duluth worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 62.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at $2,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.15 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

