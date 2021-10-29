BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.32% of PLDT worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.28.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $992.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.844 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.10%.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

