BlackRock Inc. Has $17.10 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of Main Street Capital worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after buying an additional 73,136 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $44.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

