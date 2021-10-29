BlackRock Inc. Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,493,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 239,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.55% of CorMedix worth $17,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth $128,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 568.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 58,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $4.98 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $189.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.39.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.