BlackRock Inc. Has $17.24 Million Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.47% of BRT Apartments worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 12.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

NYSE:BRT opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $367.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. Equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.